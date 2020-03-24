Times When Alia Bhatt And Sidharth Malhotra Shared Screen & Showcased Sizzling Chemistry

Before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor painted the town red with their hidden romantic getaways, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's off-screen pair was reportedly known to make a lot of noise in Bollywood circles. Both the actors had actually started their film journey together after debuting together in Student of the Year. Take a look at all the details about the times when these actors came together to weave magic on the big screen.

Student of the Year

The movie Student of the Year released in the year 2012. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, all started their journey with this Karan Johar film. The Dharma Productions movie also featured Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor and Farida Jalal in important roles.

A fun trivia about the film is that this is Karan Johar's only film he had directed without casting as Shah Rukh Khan as the main character or for a cameo. In 2012, it became one of the highest-grossing movies.

After 7 years, an unrelated sequel was also released which also debuted two actors opposite Tiger Shroff. One being Ananya Panday and the other being Tara Sutaria. Student of the Year 2 released in 2019.

Kapoor & Sons

The film Kapoor & Sons deals with the story of two estranged brothers who return home after their grandfather suffers a cardiac arrest. On March 18, the film completed its 4 years. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan. The movie is a tale about a dysfunctional family.

The film garnered huge box office collections and even was liked by the critics. Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan played brothers in the movie while Alia Bhatt played the love interest of Sidharth who helped him find his calling. Sidharth and Alia's off-screen chemistry during the film promotions also made a lot of noise garnering immense media attention.

