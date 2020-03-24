Alia Bhatt’s 'Raazi' And Other Bollywood Spy Thrillers That Will Keep You Hooked

Since the last few years, Bollywood has delivered some really engaging movies in genres like horror, thriller, and black comedy, among many others. However, the genre of spy thriller movies remains largely unexplored in Bollywood. But there are many spy movies which have been remembered and loved by audiences and critics alike. Here are a few movies of Bollywood one should not miss.

Raazi

Inspired by the true story of an Indian spy Sehmat Khan, the film Raazi is adapted from Harinder Sikka’s novel titled as Calling Sehmat. This Alia Bhatt starrer became one of the best films during its release. The plot of the film tells the story of a RAW agent who risks her life as an informant for India in Pakistan. The film is about a young woman from Kashmir who marries a Pakistani military official and she has to find information on a threat looming large on India with great care and smartness.

16 December

Directed by Mani Shankar, 16 December was critically acclaimed but failed to enthuse the audience. Starring Milind Soman, Aditi Gowitrikar, Dipannita Sharma, Gulshan Grover, Sushant Singh and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles, the film revolves around a plot to destroy Delhi with a nuclear bomb and how Indian officers foil the plan. The film also showcased some of the best tech devices and techniques used by spies. In the film, Gulshan plays the role of the terrorist who plans to avenge Pakistan’s defeat in the 1971 war. Reportedly, many critics compared the film with Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible.

Naam Shabana

Naam Shabana is a 2017 action-thriller directed by Shivam Nair and jointly produced by Aruna Bhatia and Neeraj Pandey. The film was a prequel to the 2015 movie Baby with Taapsee Pannu reprising her role as Shabana. Along with Taapsee Pannu, the movie featured Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The spin-off of Baby, Naam Shabana tells the back-story of intelligence agent Shabana about how she becomes a spy.

