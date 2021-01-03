Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of Jungle Safari From Her Ranthambore Vacation; Watch Video

Actress Alia Bhatt, who was holidaying in Rajasthan with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video while giving a glimpse from her jungle safari. In the video, the actress can be seen enjoying the blissful weather and dense forest while sitting behind in the open jeep. While documenting her safari time, the 2 States actress can be seen donning a military shirt along with a jacket of the same color.

Alia Bhatt shares video from jungle safari

Apart from sharing a sneak peek of her time in the jungle, Alia also shared a picture of the serene beauty of the jungles where the entire Kapoor clan went for safari. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy new journey...safe travels.” After celebrating Christmas together, couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been enjoying their time together to New Year at Ranthambore.

The group is having a gala time together, but fans of Ranbir Kapoor are missing the actor as he was missing in action in most pictures. Alia Bhatt sent ‘cheers’ to the New Year with a picture from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. However, the Raazi star cropped Ranbir Kapoor, who was only partly visible in the picture.

In another pic shared by her mother Soni Razdan, all the ladies came together, Alia, her mother, and sister Shaheen, Neetu Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima. Soni captioned the post, 'best girls in the world.'

There were even rumors that since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetted off to Jaipur to ring in New Years', the couple might get engaged as both their families also joined them. Ranbir's uncle and Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor slammed the rumors and said it is 'not true'. Speaking to Indian Express, Randhir said that if such an event was happening, he and his family would have been there. Randhir clarified that they both have gone there for holidays and the "news of engagement is incorrect."

