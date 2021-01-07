Alia Bhatt Reviews Justin Bieber's 'Anyone'; Says 'Hits The Spot Every Single Time'

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of Justin Bieber's Anyone. While the actor uses her social media quite often, her Instagram story is creating speculations about her missing Ranbir Kapoor. She also added her thoughts about the song while sharing the story. Read further ahead to know what Alia thinks about Justin Bieber's Anyone.

Alia Bhatt reviews Justin Bieber's Anyone

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share how she starts her day. Firstly, she shared an adorable story from her car's window while she was on her way to the sets. She added the time of the story which was at 7:43 am and also added the sticker of "Wakey Wakey", telling her fans that she had an early morning shoot. She, later on, added a snapshot of Justin Bieber's song Anyone and added her thought to it. She wrote, “Hits the spot every single time.” Check out her story:

Fans have been wondering if she dedicated this song to her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The couple just returned from their New Year's trip at Ranthambore. Alia Bhatt's Instagram is filled with her pictures from the trip. She shared a picture while sipping coffee, enjoying a bonfire and also while going for jungle safari.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her first Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. Other than this, she is also a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR with Jr NTR.

Justin Bieber's Anyone

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story features a song from artist Justin Bieber. The song Anyone is a love ballad. The song premiered on New Year and has around 28 million views on YouTube. It is penned by Justin Bieber, Michael Pollack and Raul Cubina. Earlier in April 2020, Justin announced on his Instagram live that he has recorded the song named, Anyone. He took to his Twitter to announce that he will release the song on January 1. The music video is directed by Colin Tilley. Watch the video here:

