Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Most Memorable Movies

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan set the screen ablaze with their on-screen sizzling chemistry in their debut movie titled Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar. The two have always been appreciated for their acting skills. With all that said now, here are some of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's movies one must add to their watchlist:

Popular movies of Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan

Student of the Year (2012)

The movie marks the debut of three actors including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The movie revolves around the story of a group of students who compete with aims to become the best student of the year and win various scholarships. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie also features Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, and Sana Saeed.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Living Together Amid Lockdown? Couple Steps Out Together; Watch

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

The movie featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan proved to be a massive success at the Box Office. The movie revolves around Kavya Pratap Singh (Alia Bhatt) who is about to get married to an NRI and she visits Delhi for wedding shopping where she meets Humpty Sharma (Varun Dhawan). He finds her attractive and the movie shows how he constantly tries to win her heart. Have a look at the trailer:

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt To Yami Gautam; 5 Times Bollywood Stars Had 'major Missing' Feels Amid Lockdown

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

A sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, this movie features Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan for the third time. The movie proved to be a massive success at the box office. The romantic-drama revolves around the story of an affluent boy Badri who falls for Vaidehi. While Badri wants to win the heart of Vaidehi, she is all set to pursue her dreams. The movie was very well received by the audience.

ALSO READ | Honey Singh Wants To Take Alia Bhatt Out On A Date; Thinks Himesh Reshammiya Is Overrated

ALSO READ | Turns Out, Ranbir Kapoor Wasn't Missing From Alia Bhatt's B'day; Here's The Truth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.