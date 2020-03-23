Turns Out, Ranbir Kapoor Wasn't Missing From Alia Bhatt's B'day; Here's The Truth

Alia Bhatt rang in her 27th birthday with her close friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt in tow. However, beau Ranbir Kapoor's absence was noticed by several fans and followers. Even when the Raazi actress put up beautiful pictures from the occasion, Kapoor was nowhere to seen which gave rise to speculations that maybe the duo has called it quits. However, now reports from an entertainment portal suggest that Alia's 'all-time favourite' RK (Ranbir Kapoor) was present for the celebrations but just chose to stay away from the camera.

To quash rumours of their break up, Alia put up an Instagram post which features her looking out of the window and enjoying the sunset. It is through the caption that we are reassured that all is well as Alia wrote," stay home &... watch the sunset 🌄 #stayhomestaysafe P.S - 📸 credit to my all-time fav photographer RK 💗. The 'all-time fav photographer RK' came as a relief for fans of the couple who had been distressed over the news of their rumoured split. The post has also received tremendous amounts of likes and comments as netizens have especially liked the caption.

What's next for the couple?

The very-much-together couple will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy epic project titled Brahmastra which is slated to release in December this year. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and SS.Rajamouli's RRR. Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera opposite veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.

