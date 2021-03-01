Alia Bhatt Announces First Production Venture 'Darlings' With A 'statutory Warning'; Watch

The official page of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's production banner, Eternal Sunshine, announced its first project, titled Darlings, on Monday. Interestingly, the video-post did not reveal the look of any of the cast members. As the video starts, it reads "A Statutory Warning / Issued in Public Interest".

As the video progresses further, it first reads, "Humilation of women can be harmful", in Hindi. Later, the video backspaces and adds "very" ahead of harmful. After a few moments, the screen reads the title of the project, which is Darlings. Beneath the title, the names of cast members are stated.

The upcoming project will feature Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Matthew in the lead. The promo video also reveals that the upcoming film will be a dark comedy. The caption of the video-post reads, "Stop scrolling, start reading!"

Alia Bhatt's Darlings announcement

Minutes before the announcement of the project was made, a boomerang-video of the Student Of The Year actor was shared, in which she can be seen teasing her fans with a script in her hand. Interestingly, on Monday morning the actor had unveiled the logo and name of her production banner. The details of her production banner Eternal Sunshine's first project are awaited. However, as per an update shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the upcoming venture will go on floors this month.

Apart from her productional debut, the 27-year-old actor has a couple of big projects in her kitty, which are lined up to release this year. Among one of those, she recently announced the release date of her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi along with a teaser video. On the occasion of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, who has also directed Gangubai Kathiawadi, it was unveiled that the film will release on July 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra is also on the cards. Earlier, the Ayan Mukerji directorial was scheduled to release on December 4, 2020. However, it was pushed further due to the Coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Along with Alia and Ranbir, the film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal characters.

