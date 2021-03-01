Alia Bhatt Turns Film Producer; Announces New Banner 'Eternal Sunshine'

Film actor Alia Bhatt launched her own banner, Eternal Sunshine, on Sunday. Interestingly, the actor made a big announcement via a social media post, which also unveiled the logo of her production banner. The picture-post, featuring the logo, sees a yellow-circle, in which the name of the production house is written. Meanwhile, the logo also features a black and a white cat. Instagramming the announcement, Bhatt wrote a brief caption, which read, "And I am so happy to announce....

Production!!".

The Student Of The Year actor further added, "Eternal Sunshine Productions. / Let us tell you tales. / Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales". The actor also tagged the official Instagram page of the banner.

Alia Bhatt turns Film Producer:

READ | Alia Bhatt Acknowledges 'pyaar' For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' With Special Gesture; Mom Reacts

As soon as the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor shared the announcement-post, it managed to bag more than 300k double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, many of Alia's fans and followers flooded the comments section with "best wishes" for her new venture. On the other hand, Alia's mother and actor Soni Razdan, actor Rakul Preet Singh, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and director Zoya Akhtar, were a few to name who congratulated the actor.

READ | Alia Bhatt Wishes Her 'dearest Friend' Shahid Kapoor On His Birthday With A Nostalgic Pic

READ | Alia Bhatt Shares Post Revealing What She Does On Her 'day Off'; Check Post

Alia Bhatt's production house

The Instagram page of the Dear Zindagi actor's production banner, Eternal Sunshine, boats 2k+ followers; and is still counting. So far, the feed of the page features six posts, including the latest announcement post. Interestingly, one of the posts featured Alia Bhatt's pet cat, Edward. The caption of the posts includes a couple of words giving reference to cats, such as "pawsibilities" and "new tail to tell", among many others.

READ | Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's BTS Pictures From An Ad Shoot With Gauri Shinde Go Viral

On the professional front, the 27-year-old actor was last seen in Sadak 2, which failed to charm the audience. She recently dropped the teaser of her much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will mark her first collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will hit theatres in the second quarter of 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11 in 2020. However, the release was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.