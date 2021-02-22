Alia Bhatt Shares Post Revealing What She Does On Her 'day Off'; Check Post

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Monday, February 22, 2021, to share a picture revealing what she does on her day off. The actor went on to share a collage showcasing her to-do for the day. By the looks of the post, seems like fans are sure to go all gaga over Alia’s to-do list.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared pictures of what she and her sister do during her off. She shared pictures, of Shaheen Bhatt putting Alia’s vitamin tablets in order. She can be seen penning down a few medicines, adding some in the kit, and making a list of some. Along with that, she also wrote, “day off = my sister taking over my vitamin game in a big way”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Celebrates 7 Years Of Highway By Recreating Film's Scene; Randeep & Imtiaz Join

Alia Bhatt is quite active on her Instagram handle where she has over 50 million followers. She recently shared a picture with her white Persian cat named Edward, whom she also calls Eddie. The actor just captioned the photo “eternal”. In the picture, Alia Bhatt is seen holding Eddie while she is sitting down. The actor is seen mesmerized by her cat as she has a face close to hers. Edward is looking right into the camera with what appears to be a grumpy look. Check out Alia Bhatt Instagram post below.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Shares A Picture With Her 'eternal' Edward; Fans Call Them 'cute'

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt celebrated the seventh anniversary of her critically acclaimed film titled Highway by recreating a scene that fans will no doubt remember, with the song Patakha Guddi playing in the background. She posted a story on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Celebrating 7 years of highway..." . The movie was an Imtiaz Ali directorial which marked seven years of its release on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Alia Bhatt shared a story on her Instagram handle where she re-created a scene from her 2014 Highway movie. Alia shared a couple of no-glam, candid selfies watching herself in the rearview mirror.

In this film, Alia essayed the role of Veera Tripathi, who was abducted by Mahabir Bhati (Randeep's character) right before her wedding day and developed Stockholm Syndrome in captivity because of her emotional past and discovered her freedom. Highway music is composed by Oscar-winning artist AR Rahman. Take a look at her post below.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Swimsuit As She Shares Photos From Maldives Vacation

Also read | Alia Bhatt Reminisces On Her 'unforgettable' Gully Boy Experience As Film Turns 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.