Alia Bhatt Announces Nagarjuna's Wrap On 'Brahmastra', Thanks Him For The 'memories'

A few months ago, after the pandemic break, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji kick-started the shooting for their upcoming movie, Brahmastra. Recently, pics of the team with Nagarjuna surfaced on the internet. On Tuesday afternoon, Alia officially announced the wrap of Soggade Chinni Nayana's actor's segments in the movie. Alia shared glimpses from the sets and thanked Nagarjuna for the "memories". More so, she added that it was "an honour" to work with him in the film.

Alia wrote, "& that's a wrap for Nagarjuna Sir on Brahmastra. Thank you for the memories, sir.. such an honour to work with you. with the end of the shoot so near.. can’t help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. & the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey altogether."

In the first photo, Alia, Ranbir, Ayan and Nagarjuna were caught in a candid moment. Whereas, in the second image, the team of four posed for a happy portrait. As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, fans rushed to express excitement. The makers have not yet announced the release date of the movie.

The filming of Brahmastra had begun in March 2019. Director Ayan Mukerji had posted a photo of Alia and Ranbir with a heartfelt note. He mentioned that the team was in Tel Aviv to prepare for the first shooting schedule of the Rockstar actor and Alia. He added that Brahmastra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world. The makers dropped a video and announced that the movie would release on December 4, 2020, however, it later got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the fantasy drama.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has a couple of movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She is also roped in for Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

