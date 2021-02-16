Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Distribute Sweets To Paps As They Make First Appearance Post Wedding

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 15, 2021. The marriage ceremony took place in Mumbai, in the presence of close friends and family. After the wedding festivities were over, the newlyweds happily posed for the paps who were waiting outside their wedding venue. Dia Mirza, along with her team members, distributed sweets to the paparazzi.

She went on to thank each one of them and then also quipped that her husband is "shy" after a photographer requested her to call him. She pulled off a red-and-gold Banaras saree and tied a neat hair bun. It was her accessories that glammed up her overall look. Meanwhile, Dia Mirza's husband sported a white kurta beneath a jacket with a gold dupatta. Take a look at Dia Mirza's wedding photos here.

Dia Mirza distributes sweets to paps

Stars like Aditi Rao Hydari, Gautam Gupta, Jackky Bhagnani, Smriti Khanna, among others were spotted at Dia Mirza's close-knit wedding affair. The festivities took place at Bell Air Apartments, Bandra West. Apart from the wedding pictures, a video from the Thappad actor's Baaraat also went viral. In the clip, Dia looked ravishing in her saree with a heavy dupatta on her head. While she walked towards the wedding venue, she was surrounded by her close friends and a group of little children who had flashcards in their hands with sweet messages written on them. The message on one of the girls' flashcard read as: "Papa's girls".

It was two days before when photos from Dia's pre-wedding party surfaced on the internet. She carried a white bridal gown and also wore the "Bride to Be" sash. She went on to flaunt her ring and tiara too.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Thappad, helmed by Anubhav Sinha, alongside Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Kumud Mishra and others. She will be next seen in Wild Dog, directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon. The movie will also star Nagarjuna, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

