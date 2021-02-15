Eijaz Khan Admits To Having 'small' Fight With Pavitra Punia, See Latter's Cute Response

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, while many celebs shared adorable photos with their partners, Eijaz Khan shared a fun incident on his Instagram wall. He mentioned that he had a "small fight" with his girlfriend, Pavitra Punia. In the photo shared by him, Eijaz was picking up some broken glass pieces while Punia adorably starred at him. However, he clarified that those were just normal glass pieces and quipped that it wasn't his heart.

Khan wrote, "I love her. happy love day to one and all. I love my valentine. and she is super special. we even had a small fight." He asked fans to stop spreading hate and urged them to instead spread some love as this world needs it. As soon as Pavitra Punia stumbled upon his post, she was quick to drop an adorable comment. She replied to him by saying, "Ab jhelo puri zindagi hamari small fights," which roughly translates to, "Now, all your life, bear these small fights of ours." Take a look at the duo's fun picture.

Eijaz-Pavitra's cute fight on Valentine's Day

On Sunday night, Pavitra Punia also made their relationship Insta-official by posting an adorable picture with her boyfriend. Sharing the same, she wrote, "I feel the whole zoo when am with you." She further joked that the trophy of love is with her and then went on to wish him on Valentine's Day. Rumours about the duo's relationship often popped up on the internet but they had decided to remain tip-lipped about it. Pavitra met Eijaz in a reality show's house and was smitten by his charisma. They were also spotted in the city post a lunch date. Stars like Adaa Khan, Flora Saini, Krishna Mukherjee, Charrul Malik, Shardul Pandit and many others congratulated the couple.

This year in January, Pavitra re-entered her show Baalveer as lead antagonist Timnasa. In an interview with Mid-Day, she said that she was a little nervous in front of the camera as it had been more than 100 days since she had heard the words: Light, camera and action. Pavitra called her character, the Queen of Kaal Lok in Baalveer, as one of her most impactful roles so far. She stars alongside Dev Joshi, Shoaib Ali, Bhawna Chaudhary and others in the show.

