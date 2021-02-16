Dia Mirza's Wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani, Gautam-Smriti Grace The Occasion

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding festivities kick-started a few days ago. The duo got married on February 15, 2021, in Mumbai and photos from their intimate affair surfaced all over the internet. Dia Mirza's wedding was attended by close friends and family. Among several others, actor Aditi Rao Hydari, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi stars Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were spotted at the wedding venue. While Aditi looked ravishing in a pink saree, Jackky and Gautam were spotted in traditional attire.

Celebs at Dia Mirza's wedding

Not only this but Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of the Joota Chhupai ceremony, which hinted at her being in the team groom. In the pic, she held Vaibhav Rekhi's footwear and wrote, "Always got you back, father," followed by hearts and cool emojis. The Legend of Michael Mishra actor left her hair to bounce naturally and it was her radiant makeup that made her look perfect.

Gautam Gupta's wife, Smriti Khanna, also took to her social media and gave a sneak-peek into the wedding venue. She panned the camera towards her husband and then showed how the decor looked like. After this, she posted another video in which she flaunted her outfit. While she was busy looking at the camera, Gautam was talking to someone on the phone. Smriti wore a red v-neck lehenga, whereas Gupta sported a kurta.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got hitched in a private ceremony on Monday in Bandra, Mumbai. After their wedding festivities were over, the former greeted the paps who were waiting outside the venue. At first, the newlyweds posed for the camera, and later, the actor distributed some sweets to the photographers and thanked them for the lovely wishes. Dia wore an exquisite red and golden saree and opted for minimal makeup. For her hair, she tied a neat bun and wore a choker along with maangtika.

On the work front, Dia Mirza last graced the silver screen with Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. She will be seen in the upcoming movie, Wild Dog. Helmed by Ashishor, the film is being produced by S. Niranjan and K. Anvesh, under the banner of Matinee Entertainment.

