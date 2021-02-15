Ananya Panday-Rysa Look Adorable In Old Clips Shared By Mom Bhavana On Valentine's; Watch

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Bhavana Pandey took a trip down the memory lane and dug out throwback videos of her daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. In the first video, baby Ananya was seen making cute gestures after her father requested her to not eat big sweets at once. The Student of the Year 2 actor wore a frock and also wore a tiara. Sharing the same, Bhavana wrote, "My other cutest Valentine. Obsessed with candy and camera !!! miss you at this age." Soon, Malaika Arora, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, Mozez Singh, among others, swooned over little Ananya's antics.

After this, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actor posted another video in which Rysa Panday, with two ponytails, was laughing away to glory. Bhavana Pandey went on to call Rysa her first cutest Valentine and recalled the time when she was a baby. Madhoo Shah, Deanne Panday and several others dropped endearing comments on the post.

Bhavana shares daughters' videos on Valentine's

It was Ananya Panday's Valentine's special post that won many hearts on the internet. She posted an array of photos in a red tee and flaunted her messy hair and junk rings. In the caption, she wrote, "Got my eyes on you." Amrita Arora, Allia Al Rufai, Shanaya Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Punit Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Deanne Panday, and many others swooned over Ananya's photos. In another post, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder asked, "Why you looking so good nowadays?", whereas father Sanjay Kapoor gushed over his daughter's beauty.

On the work front, Bhavana Pandey was last seen in the web show titled Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The series premiered on Netflix on November 27, 2020, and garnered a mixed response from the audience. Daughter Ananya also had a small segment in the drama, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be seen in the upcoming pan-India movie, Liger, alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. On January 18, the makers of the film unveiled Vijay's first look poster and wrote that the movie will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Ananya mentioned that she's very excited and grateful to be part of this journey.

