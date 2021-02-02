Alia Bhatt Answers Fans' Assumptions About Being A 'guitarist'; Reveals Her Love For '8'

Alia Bhatt recently hosted a 'True or False' QnA session with fans on Instagram, wherein she answered a bunch of fan assumptions about herself. Earlier today, i.e. February 2, 2021, the Kalank actor took to her Instagram Stories to post a goofy boomerang video of herself from her car and wrote, "Let's play true or false? ask...ask :) New month, old game". From revealing her guitarist skills and love for 'Alianators' to spilling the beans on whether she loves cooking and the number '8', Alia made a bunch of personal revelations.

Alia Bhatt answers whether she is a 'guitarist' with a hilarious failing attempt

During her 'True or False' QnA session, a fan assumed that she is a guitarist, to which, the Sadak 2 actor shared a hilarious video of herself, attempting to play the guitar. However, as she tried to adjust the angle of the camera, it fell on the floor. Later, she is seen picking up the camera and placing it where it was with a goofy smile. Posting the video on her Instagram Stories, Alia jokingly wrote, "Uhhhhhh".

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt has a cute message for 'Alianators'

Ever since her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt's fan following has rapidly increased over the years. For the unversed, her fanbase is popularly known as 'Alianators'. In her QnA session on Instagram today, after a fan assumingly wrote, "You love Alianators", the 27-year-old shared an adorable video of herself in response, wherein she gushed, "True!" while flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt on her love for cooking and number '8'

During her interactive game session from the sets of one of her upcoming films, Alia responded to a fan assumption which read, "You love cooking". The Gully Boy actor had a quirky way to answer it. She relished a bowl of dessert and said, "No, only waiting". Furthermore, when a fan questioned Alia about her love for number '8', which she apparently shares with beau Ranbir Kapoor, she shared a video of herself entering a studio and said, "True. Love."

Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram stories below:

