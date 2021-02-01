SLB To Revive 'Inshallah' With Alia Bhatt And A 'big Star' Replacing Salman Khan?

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his upcoming film Inshallah with Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan in 2019, the film has been in headlines. Bhansali’s much-awaited love story saw many delays from a reported clash between SLB and Salman to the latter walking out of the film. In August 2019, it was announced that the film was "shelved". But, it seems that Bhansali has not yet given up on his dream project, despite keeping the film on hold and moving on to Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Now, a source close to the director has revealed that he is planning to revive Inshallah with Alia Bhatt, but this time with a different leading actor.

Read more| From Ananya Panday To Alia Bhatt: Childhood Pics Of B-town Stars That Ooze Out Innocence

More about Alia Bhatt's Inshallah movie

Read more| Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Share First Glimpse Of Daughter, Reveal Little One's Name

According to Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali plans to revive his dream film project with Alia Bhatt, right after Gangubai Kathiawadi. Gangubai marks Bhatt's first collaboration with the Padmaavat director and chronicles the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a young girl who is sold into prostitution by her boyfriend Ramnik Lal (Shantanu Maheshwari), and how she becomes the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, a former red-light district situated in Mumbai. As for the upcoming Inshallah movie, the project experienced a temporary hiatus due to "creative differences" between Salman Khan and Bhansali. As per several reports, Salman Khan had announced his exit on Inshallah and said he wants the director to "make the film he wants to make" and that the two will remain friends.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Read more| Aparshakti Khurana Gives Glimpse Of Him As Lord Shiva With Flip-flops From 'school Days'

Now, Bhansali aims to cast a different leading actor who will co-star Alia Bhatt in Inshallah. As Bollywood Hungama reported, Inshallah remains in the back of Bhansali's mind, where he wants to cast a hero who is preferably 50 plus of age and is a big star. With this preference, it was speculated that the potential actor to be cast could be Shah Rukh Khan, but the actor has already done a film with Alia Bhatt in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi (2016). It remains to be seen who will be cast in the yet-undisclosed role alongside Alia Bhatt. Currently, Alia Bhatt is busy with Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji and the upcoming Telugu period action film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The latter film which marks Alia's Telugu film debut will be released on October 13, 2021 in multiple languages.

Read more| Milind Soman Replies To Quirky Fan Who Called Him, 'man Who Ran Naked On His Birthday'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.