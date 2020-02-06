Alia Bhatt Bakes Birthday Cake To Surprise A Fan, Watch Video

Bollywood stars share a very strong bond with their fans and the audience. Often while receiving an honour, they thank their fans for the immense love and praises. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, among others, have been spotted going an extra mile for their fans many times. Currently, a video of Alia Bhatt is going viral on the internet, in which she shares an emotional moment with one of her fans. Alia not only met the fan but also made the latter's day special by preparing a cake for her.

READ | What Alia Bhatt Wore At Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception? Check Out These Pics!

READ | This Moment As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Posed With Neetu Kapoor Is Grabbing Attention

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is the founder of an online fundraising platform, of which Alia Bhatt is a part and the actor recently met one of her fans through the same. In a lime crop top paired with baggy fit jeans, the Highway actor looked adorable at the event. Alia met her fan Varsha and not only clicked pictures with her but also brought a cake for her, as it was Varsha's birthday. After getting a surprise from her favourite actor, Varsha got emotional while cutting the cake.

READ | Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, And Rakul Preet Singh Look Flawless Acing Sequined Outfits

While lighting the candles on the cake, the Dear Zindagi actor also sang the birthday song for Varsha. Later, while having a conversation with her fan, Alia mentioned that Varsha has cut the cake after six years. Before leaving the venue, Alia Bhatt wished her luck. Alia Bhatt along with Anshula Kapoor posed for a picture.

Watch the video below:

READ | Rakul Preet Takes Fashion Inspiration From Alia Bhatt And Shines Like A Diva; See Pics

On the work front, the 26-year-old actor, who was last seen Kalank, has numerous projects in her kitty including Ayan Mukerji's epic drama Brahmastra. The fantasy-drama will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead characters. The makers recently announced the release date of the much-talked project. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 4, 2020. Apart from this, she will also play lead for Sadak 2, Takht, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR among others.

(Cover Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.