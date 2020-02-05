Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, And Rakul Preet Singh Look Flawless Acing Sequined Outfits

Some Bollywood celebrities are known for pulling off every possible look effortlessly. Be it sequins or thigh high-slit outfits, the actors never fail to ace the desired look. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh was compared with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan as they wore similar sequined gowns but regardless to say, all the three divas nailed it.

Rakul Preet vs Alia Bhatt vs Kareena Kapoor Khan

Rakul Preet has been slaying the fashion game lately and her latest look for a recent award show is the proof. Rakul recently stepped out on the red carpet in a shiny silver figure-hugging dress by designer Dolly J. Her dress was cinched in on the waist on one side giving the dress a crumpled look that worked well for Rakul's ensemble.

Her long flowy sleeve also transformed into a train and thigh high-slit. Rakul Preet opted for no accessories with her backless dress letting the shimmery outfit take the centre stage. She opted for subtle makeup and a messy ponytail.

Also read | Rakul Preet Takes Fashion Inspiration From Alia Bhatt And Shines Like A Diva; See Pics

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attended the Vogue Beauty Awards, looking stunning as she rocked the one-shoulder gown. Alia aced in a shimmering one-shoulder gown by American designer Michael Costello. The sequinned dress featured one kimono sleeve with cut-outs at the waist and high slit. The actor chose to ditch accessories. And makeup-wise, she went with a dewy base, coral eyelids and a messy ponytail. Check out Alia Bhatt’s outfit here below.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Casual Looks To Take Cues From Before Stepping Out!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a similar kind of outfit for a promotional event where she wore a golden sequin knee-high slit gown. Her gown had a deep neckline with flare sleeve detailing. The actor completed the look with a pulled back sleek hairstyle. For her glam, she kept it minimalistic with nude makeup and the no-accessory look.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Groove On 'Bole Chudiyan' At Armaan Jain's Reception; Watch

Also read | Alia Bhatt, Alaya F & Ananya Panday's White Dresses Can Be Perfect For A Date, See Pics

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Instagram, Rakul Preet Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.