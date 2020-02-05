What Alia Bhatt Wore At Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception? Check Out These Pics!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Armaan Jain is the latest celebrity to tie the knot in a star-studded ceremony. The Bollywood actor cum assistant director sealed the deal with long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra in a glitzy reception that was held in Mumbai. Among many other Bollywood biggies, Alia Bhatt also graced the event in a grand entry alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt stuns in a Manish Malhotra outfit at Armaan Jain's reception

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely stunning in pastels as she flaunted a heavily sequinned pink lehenga that also had hues of grey, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. The actor went for a subtle dewy makeup with soft curls to enhance her look. Alia Bhatt rounded off with a gold maangtika while sporting a small bindi. Check out her look:

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a stylish bandgala long jacket in navy blue and paired it with white trousers. His mother Neetu Kapoor, who was also present at the event, managed to look ethereal in a blue and green outfit. Here is a picture of the trio:

Here is a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor making a grand entry with the rumoured future daughter-in-law of Kapoor family.

Apart from the Kapoor family, the star-studded guest list also featured the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Rekha, Soha Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Kiara Advani, and Amrita Arora, among others.

Image credits: Instagram | Viral Bhayani

