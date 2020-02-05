Union Budget
What Alia Bhatt Wore At Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception? Check Out These Pics!

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, graced the reception party of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra last Tuesday night. Check out pictures

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Armaan Jain is the latest celebrity to tie the knot in a star-studded ceremony. The Bollywood actor cum assistant director sealed the deal with long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra in a glitzy reception that was held in Mumbai. Among many other Bollywood biggies, Alia Bhatt also graced the event in a grand entry alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor.

Also Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception: Kapoors, Ambanis & Couples Who Stood Out

Alia Bhatt stuns in a Manish Malhotra outfit at Armaan Jain's reception

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely stunning in pastels as she flaunted a heavily sequinned pink lehenga that also had hues of grey, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. The actor went for a subtle dewy makeup with soft curls to enhance her look. Alia Bhatt rounded off with a gold maangtika while sporting a small bindi. Check out her look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Groove On 'Bole Chudiyan' At Armaan Jain's Reception; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a stylish bandgala long jacket in navy blue and paired it with white trousers. His mother Neetu Kapoor, who was also present at the event, managed to look ethereal in a blue and green outfit. Here is a picture of the trio:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also Read | Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Get All Cozy At Armaan Jain’s Birthday Bash; See New Pic

Here is a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor making a grand entry with the rumoured future daughter-in-law of Kapoor family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Apart from the Kapoor family, the star-studded guest list also featured the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Rekha, Soha Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Kiara Advani, and Amrita Arora, among others. 

Also Read | Fans Claim Alia Bhatt Looks Like Bhuvan Bam In THIS Picture & The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Image credits: Instagram | Viral Bhayani

 

 

