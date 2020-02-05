This Moment As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Posed With Neetu Kapoor Is Grabbing Attention

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been going strong for over a year and some of the moments during this time got tagged as them making it ‘official.’ Alia making an appearance with Ranbir’s family, especially his mother Neetu, was among the first moments that had got fans excited. Later, a picture of the actor duo with their mothers, and many other family moments followed after which wedding rumours also started doing the rounds.

READ: Mumbai City FC Co-owner Ranbir Kapoor And GK Amrinder Singh Have A Message For Their Fans

Amid the rumours, Ranbir-Alia not just arrived together at the wedding reception of the former’s cousin Armaan Jain but was accompanied by Neetu Kapoor. As the trio made their way to the reception, there was an interesting moment that became a talking point. When they geared up to pose for the cameras, Neetu asked Alia to stand beside Ranbir.

The Raazi star, however, was keen that Neetu Kapoor stands between the two and nudged her, before the trio posed for the cameras.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt And More B'Town Couples Dazzle At Armaan Jain's Reception

Watch the video here

The gesture grabbed eyeballs and once again showed the bond between Alia and Neetu, after numerous pictures together and bonding via Instagram captions.

READ: Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, And Other Celebs' Upcoming Films That Fans Shouldn't Miss

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir and Alia are set to work in their first film together, Brahmastra. The action film, set to be a trilogy, has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. It was recently announced in a fun-filled video that the movie would be releasing on December 4 this year, after multiple delays before.

READ: Masked Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spotted At Delhi Hospital Amid Rishi Kapoor's Illness

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.