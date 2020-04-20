Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, And Other Actors Who Show How To Don Multicolour Outfits

Bollywood stars are known to don outfits with unique patterns and colours while making appearances, which manages to impress fans. Such actors who love to experiment with their outfits have also managed to look stunning in multicoloured outfits. Take a look at stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Janhvi Kapoor, and how they carry and accessorize their multicolour outfits like a pro!

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt's Movie Songs That Are Written By Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya; See List

Alia Bhatt in a multicolour outfit

Alia Bhatt sported a vibrant multicolour striped saree for an award show. She wore this for an event where she won the Best Actress award for her movie Gully Boy in which she played Safeena. She went for a middle-parted bun hairstyle with long heavy pendulum earrings to complete her look.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt And Other Actors Who Have Amazing Vacation Diaries

Deepika Padukone in a multicolour outfit

Deepika Padukone sported this patchwork multicolour saree on the sets of Indian Idol where she arrived as a guest. Deepika sported a high puffed up bun while opting for pendulum earrings. Her overall look completely justified the beauty of her outfit as well.

ALSO READ| Who Is Alia Bhatt's Virtual Workout Partner? Ranveer Singh Calls Her Post 'Best'

Jacqueline Fernandez in a multicolour outfit

Jacqueline wore a vibrant lehenga which had the base of white colour under multicolour designs. Her lehenga had triangular geometrical prints which are in multicolour. Her outfit was designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her bordered dupatta and her quarter sleeves multicolour blouse perfectly completed this summer vibe lehenga.

Janhvi Kapoor in a multicolour outfit

Janhvi Kapoor wore a sheer bodycon outfit that had small multicolour flowers embroidered onto them. Her chandelier earring completed her look giving an extra touch to her open bouncy tresses. Her dress was a subdued multicolour one that would be loved by someone who does not like their outfits to be too bright and vibrant.

ALSO READ| Here Is Alia Bhatt's Social Media Recap Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.