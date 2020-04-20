Alia Bhatt 'smiles Away To Perfection' As Manish Malhotra Is Busy With A Scissor

Manish Malhotra is one of the most celebrated designers in Bollywood. He has clothed A-list actors like Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol and many more. Recently, he posted a throwback picture with Alia Bhatt in his Instagram account whenh he celebrated 25 years in the industry.

Manish Malhotra's throwback picture with Alia Bhatt

In Manish Malhotra's throwback photo on his Instagram, the designer can be seen giving some last-minute touches to Alia Bhatt's dress. He is seen cutting away the tulle skirt of Alia with scissors. Meanwhile, the latter is sitting patiently on a stool smiling away for a cover shoot as Malhotra himself revealed in his caption, "#throwback: @vogueindia cover shoot 5 years celebrating my 25 years costume design and styling career. BTS pic of me cutting the voluminous tulle and gorgeous @aliaabhatt patiently smiling at the last minute touches to perfection ..#flashback #vogueindia #aliabhatt @priya_tanna @anaitashroffadajania @mmalhotraworld".

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Urges Fans To 'unite To Ignite Fire' In The Homes Of Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In other news, the 27-year-old actor is currently in quarantine. According to media reports and rumours, Alia Bhatt is living with her alleged beau, Ranbir Kapoor. The two were spotted taking the latter's dogs out for a walk during the lockdown. There were also picturesofy Alia on her social media where she was trying out her photography skills by clicking pictures of Ranbir's pooches. She can also be seen indulging in some reading and cooking as well.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Gives Sister Shaheen Bhatt 'pudding Vibes' With Her No-makeup Glow

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Caught Pretending To Be Asleep In Sister's Latest Insta Story, See Pic

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Instagram Pictures Prove Her Love For Sunglasses | Check Out

Manish Malhotra, on the other hand, seems to be missing his work as he is frequently posting throwback pictures and videos of old fashion shows. Take a look:

Also Read: Dear Zindagi's 'Kaira' Played By Alia Bhatt Was A Taurean And Here's Proof

Also Read: Sridevi's Death Anniversary: Manish Malhotra Pays Tribute To Legendary Actor

Image credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram, Manish Malhotra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.