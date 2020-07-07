Alia Bhatt Being Considered For Oscar Winner Resul Pookutty's Next?

Oscar-winner sound designer Resul Pookutty, who had announced about working on his directorial debut, is reportedly making a film that is inspired by the current tensions of India and China at the border. According to reports, Resul also wishes to explore the stories around soldier Baba Harbhajan Singh who was part of the Indian Army and is remembered by many to date. According to the latest reports by a leading publication, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is being considered to play the female lead in the film as she has played a similar kind of role in Raazi.

Alia Bhatt to be a part of Resul Pookutty's project?

Further details defining the cast of the film have been kept under wraps, as per reports. Pookutty revealed that the script is almost ready. In an interview with a local media outlet, he reportedly said that the current tension between India and China is already a part of his film. He also mentioned that it is strange that they had already written it and the incident happened. The director at the end said that though the script is ready, they will first take it to the Army officials to seek their feedback on it.

As per reports, the untitled film is likely to be narrated from a women’s point of view about a soldier’s love and interest. The makers and the production house of the film have reportedly shown interest in casting Ali Bhatt for the film as they feel she suits the best for the role. According to reports, Pookutty also said that some portions of the history of Harbhajan Singh's life will be narrated before and after his death from the girl's side, his love interest. The report also revealed that the film will also include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the army camp in Ladakh. Reportedly, the film is a love saga set at the backdrop of the Indo-China war that took place in 1967 at Nathula. The makers plan to portray the storyline in today’s times and the film will be set in 2021.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently took to her social media handle to share some exciting news with her fans. In the Instagram post, the actor revealed that she has been invited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to be a member of the Academy. Along with this exciting news, the actor penned a sweet and heartfelt note. Alia Bhatt wrote saying that she is honoured and humbled to be a part of the Academy. She also wrote saying that there is a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well-deserved platform on the world stage. She further wrote that several actors, filmmakers, technicians from India are recognized by the Academy and win the hearts of people all over the world.

