Alia Bhatt's Characters That Reflected Innocence In Various Forms

Over the past few years, actor Alia Bhatt has worked in a wide range of Bollywood films that fall into different genres. The actor’s work has been highly appreciated by fans and critics alike for the kind of hard work and dedication that she has put into it. There have been a few films of the actor where she played a character which was innocent and was adjusting to the ways of the world. Here is a look at the list of such films of Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt's innocent characters

1. Raazi

Raazi is an action thriller film which released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who is married off to a Pakistani army officer for a political gain to the country. Alia Bhatt plays the lead role of Sehmat who agrees to marry anyone for the sake of her nation. The girl is innocent yet courageous and leaves a mark on the audience. Raazi has been directed by Meghna Gulzar who also contributed to the story of the film. It also stars actors like Vicky Kaushal in important roles.

2. Kalank

Kalank is a drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a dying woman who is looking for a new wife for her husband so that she can assure that he has a bright future. The film features Alia Bhatt in the role of Roop, who has to accept a stranger’s deal and sacrifice her youth by getting married in an unknown family. She is left so depressed and affected by the decision that it takes her a lot of time to gather herself and do something interesting with life. Roop’s character is smart yet holds an innocent side which is hard to ignore. Kalank has been directed by Abhishek Varman and stars actors like Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit in important roles.

3. Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab is a drama film released in the year 2016. The plot of the film revolves around four people of Punjab and how they are connected through the adversities created due to drug abuse. Alia Bhatt plays the role of a woman who is stuck in a drug racket and can see no way out of it. When she finds a band of cocaine, she makes an attempt at selling it, only to reveal how she is not meant for the job. The bliss and innocence in her eyes is something that cannot be ignored. Udta Punjab has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey and stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Dharma Productions)

