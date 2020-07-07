Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor Or Sonam Kapoor: Who Rocked Atelier Zuhra Gown Better?

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood divas never fail to give fashion goals with their glamorous outfits. Back in the year 2019, there was a fashion face-off between three young stars of Bollywood who wore a strikingly similar outfit by celebrated fashion house Atelier Zuhra. The three actors included Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor, Raazi actor Alia Bhatt, and Khoobsurat actor Sonam Kapoor. Take a look at their gorgeous pictures and decide who styled the mirror mosaic gown better.

Alia Bhatt

(Image Credit: Viral Bhayani IG)

For an awards function, Alia Bhatt made her red carpet appearance in a blue Atelier Zuhra outfit. Her dress had a fitted top half which came with a mirror mosaic structure and looked stunning on the actor. Alia’s gown opened up into a voluminous full skirt. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor completed her look with nude strappy stilettos. A messy bun, nude makeup with filled-in brows, and peachy pink lips finished off her mesmerising look.

Janhvi Kapoor

(Image Credit: Yogen Shah IG)

The gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor attended an awards show wearing an all-red gown from Atelier Zuhra. The actor’s strapless dress had a fitted bodice with mosaic mirror work in the same shade. Her fitted bodice ball gown opened into a full skirt like Alia's dress. Janhvi Kapoor’s look was styled with a matching, hot red lip colour. The actor kept the rest of the styling simple by keeping the glam minimal with loads of highlighter and wearing her hair in a pulled back bun.

Sonam Kapoor

(Image Credit: Viral Bhayani IG)

For her appearance at another awards function, Sonam Kapoor picked out a beautiful princess gown by Atelier Zuhra. The Neerja actor's strapless golden dress featured mirror-embellished bodice which opened in an elaborate, embroidered sheer skirt with the same mirror accents covering it sparingly. The actor kept her accessories minimal with a delicate gold bangle and a tiara-like golden headgear. Celebrity hairstylist Hiral Bhatia gave Sonam elegant and subtle hairstyle with a tiara. Makeup artist Subbu rounded off Sonam’s look with beautiful winged, shimmery gold eyes and nude pink lips.

