Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor Or Sonam Kapoor: Who Rocked Atelier Zuhra Gown Better?

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor wore a similar version of a gown on different occasions. Check out their pictures and decide who wore it better.

Written By
Krupa Trivedi
alia bhatt

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood divas never fail to give fashion goals with their glamorous outfits. Back in the year 2019, there was a fashion face-off between three young stars of Bollywood who wore a strikingly similar outfit by celebrated fashion house Atelier Zuhra. The three actors included Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor, Raazi actor Alia Bhatt, and Khoobsurat actor Sonam Kapoor. Take a look at their gorgeous pictures and decide who styled the mirror mosaic gown better.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Films Where Her Character Had To Sacrifice For The Family; See List Here

Alia Bhatt

alia bhatt janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor

(Image Credit: Viral Bhayani IG)

For an awards function, Alia Bhatt made her red carpet appearance in a blue Atelier Zuhra outfit. Her dress had a fitted top half which came with a mirror mosaic structure and looked stunning on the actor. Alia’s gown opened up into a voluminous full skirt. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor completed her look with nude strappy stilettos. A messy bun, nude makeup with filled-in brows, and peachy pink lips finished off her mesmerising look.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Gets Candid About Mom-in-law Priya Ahuja, Calls Her 'cool' And 'progressive'

Janhvi Kapoor

alia bhatt janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor

(Image Credit: Yogen Shah IG)

The gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor attended an awards show wearing an all-red gown from Atelier Zuhra. The actor’s strapless dress had a fitted bodice with mosaic mirror work in the same shade. Her fitted bodice ball gown opened into a full skirt like Alia's dress. Janhvi Kapoor’s look was styled with a matching, hot red lip colour. The actor kept the rest of the styling simple by keeping the glam minimal with loads of highlighter and wearing her hair in a pulled back bun.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Neerja' Won These Awards; See Full List

Sonam Kapoor

alia bhatt janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor

(Image Credit: Viral Bhayani IG)

For her appearance at another awards function, Sonam Kapoor picked out a beautiful princess gown by Atelier Zuhra. The Neerja actor's strapless golden dress featured mirror-embellished bodice which opened in an elaborate, embroidered sheer skirt with the same mirror accents covering it sparingly. The actor kept her accessories minimal with a delicate gold bangle and a tiara-like golden headgear. Celebrity hairstylist Hiral Bhatia gave Sonam elegant and subtle hairstyle with a tiara. Makeup artist Subbu rounded off Sonam’s look with beautiful winged, shimmery gold eyes and nude pink lips.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Wishes Her 'top Top Friend' Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all