Alia Bhatt Wishes Her 'top Top Friend' Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has turned a year older today i.e. July 6. And to mark this special day, many of his friends and co-stars from the film industry have been pouring their heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor. Among the many celebrities, actor and co-star Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet wish for the birthday boy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a monochrome picture of the birthday boy where he can be seen posing in a serene location. Ranveer can also be seen showing off his toned abs in this open shirt pic. Along with this stunning picture, Alia also wrote “Happy birthday you lovely lovely human, pure pure soul, magical magical actor, top top friend! Happy Tutu Birthday.” Check out the post below.

Seems like it is not just Alia who wished the birthday boy on social media, several other celebs such as Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah. Katrina Kaif, Nimrat Kaur, Vicky Kaushal, and many more have extended their best birthday wishes to the actor. Fans, on the other hand, also shared a number of photos, videos, throwbacks, and many more on his birthday. According to reports, marking the birthday of the actor, a fan club named 'Ranveer Ka Fan Club' donated computers to the school to support the education of underprivileged children.

About Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Alia and Ranveer share a good on-screen and off-screen rapport with each other. They are also often seen spotted together and several functions, premiers, and many more. The duo shared screen space in the film Gully Boy which released in 2019. The movie was an instant hit and received several awards for acting skills, storyline, and much more.

On the professional front

The actor will be seen starring in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial '83, based on events leading to India 's historic 1983 cricket World Cup win. Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev, in the film, while Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the role of his wife, Romi Dev. The film has been postponed to a Christmas 2020 release due to ongoing coronavirus scare.

