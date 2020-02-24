Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, And Shaheen Bhatt's Combined Net Worth Is Huge; Read Details

Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the top actors in Bollywood. The actor has worked in many critically films and has been appreciated for her performances over the years. Her films like Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gully Boy were some of her most critically acclaimed movies. The 26-year-old has made a name in tinsel town by proving herself as one of the versatile actresses. Apart from this, her sister Pooja Bhatt is also an actor. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt is reportedly a screenwriter, author, and a filmmaker too. Here is the combined net worth of the Bhatt sister trio.

Alia Bhatt's net worth

Alia Bhatt’s estimated net worth of $6-10 million, which is ₹44-72 crores, although the same has not been officially declared. Alia Bhatt also owns an apartment in Juhu which is estimated to be worth ₹10 crores. Reportedly, her car collecting includes an Audi A6 (₹60 lakh), Audi Q5 (₹70 lakh), Range Rover Evoque (₹85 lakh), and BMW 7 series (₹1.32 crore). According to a leading publication, Alia Bhatt earned ₹58.83 crores in 2018.

Shaheen Bhatt's net worth

Shaheen Bhatt is the elder sister of Alia Bhatt and is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She is 30 years old and her estimated net worth is $1 million or ₹7 crores. She has worked on films like Raaz 3 and Jism 2. Most recently, she released a book, I've Never Been (Un)Happier.

Pooja Bhatt's net worth

Pooja Bhatt is the eldest of the Bhatt sisters. She has worked in the Hindi film industry as an actor and has worked in films like Sadak, Junoon, Border and many more. She is not an active actress currently but will be seen in the upcoming film Sadak 2. It is estimated that her net worth is about $2 million or ₹14 crores.

Combined net-worth of the Bhatt sisters

The combined net worth of the Bhatt sister is about ₹70 crores. This is an estimated figure and nothing has been officially declared by the family. The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Credits: Mahesh Bhatt Instagram)

