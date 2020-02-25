Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next titled Gangubai, has many projects lined up in her kitty. The actor is also making headlines as her film- Brahmastra, alongside rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is much-awaited by fans. Ever since the actor dipped her toes in Bollywood, she has left no stone unturned in promoting her movies on various platforms.

While promoting Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, in an old interview, Alia Bhatt once revealed she likes to be Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra's favourite.

Alia Bhatt's reply on Shraddha Kapoor being Sidharth Malhotra's favourite is unmissable

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were questioned about their groupies with Sidharth Malhotra ever since their debut film Student Of The Year hit the screens. The Takht actor said that she always likes to be Varun and Sidharth's favourite.

The interviewer then tweaked Alia Bhatt by saying that when Sidharth was questioned about the same, he mentioned Shraddha Kapoor as his favourite. Alia had the most surprising reply to his question.

She expressed that Sidharth Malhotra was promoting his film Ek Villian, and hence he had to take his co-star's name in the interviews. She funnily expressed that even she likes Shraddha Kapoor, but she is Sidharth Malhotra's favourite first, as she knows him better. After which Varun poked the Highway actor, and the duo portrayed their fun camaraderie. Watch the video here:

The duo has worked together in major films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kalank amongst others. Their chemistry is always loved by fans. On the other hand, Alia and Sidharth have shared screen space in Kapoor & Sons after Student Of The Year. All the films received a warm welcome at the box office.

