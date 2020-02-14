Alia Bhatt 'can't Wait' To Watch 'Angrezi Medium', Says The Trailer Is 'too Good'

Recently, the makers of Angrezi Medium dropped a fresh poster of the film after much-anticipation. As soon as the poster was shared by the makers on Twitter, fans across the country expressed their excitement on social media. While fans were busy shooting their opinions on the newly-released poster, celebrities, too, seemed excited about the upcoming movie. Recently, Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement to watch the much-anticipated movie on her social media platform.

Alia 'can't wait' to watch Angrezi Medium

Of late, many Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar gave a positive reaction to the recently-released trailer of Angrezi Medium. The latest to join the club is Alia Bhatt. Recently, Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle to share a story of Angrezi Medium's trailer. Expressing her excitement, Alia revealed that she loved the trailer and can't wait for the movie to hit the theatre. Adding to the same, Alia remarked that the trailer is too good. Take a look:-

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

What's next for Alia?

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi chronicles the life story of Gangubai Kothewali, a powerful woman in the 60s, who was also known as the 'Madam of Kamathipura' for her connections with the underworld. Starring Alia in the lead role, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020. The actor also has Brahmastra in her kitty.

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram, Irrfan Khan Twitter)

