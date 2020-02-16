The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rangoli Chandel Hilariously Pokes Fun At Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday Over Filmfare Awards

Bollywood News

Rangoli Chandel poked fun at Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday after they bagged Filmfare awards. She called out 'nepotism', calling them 'greatest talents ever born'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli

Like Kangana Ranaut made the word ‘nepotism’ a household name, her sister Rangoli Chandel too has been blunt in her attack at star kids. Rangoli once again took on the industry kids, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, after they won honours at the recently held Filmfare Awards. 

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Family: Know About 'Panga' Actor's Parents, Sister Rangoli And Brother

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor-Female Award (for Gully Boy), in which Kangana was nominated for Manikarnika, and Ananya Panday won the Best Debutant-Female Award at the Filmfare Awards held on Saturday. Rangoli started by sharing that not just Kangana, but Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari and Prasoon Joshi, who penned lyrics for Manikarnika, were also ignored and called them ‘unsung heroes.’ 

Rangoli also mocked the lyrics of Gully Boy’s song Apna Time Aayega, sharing how it showed where the society stands. 

She shared how a movie like Chhichhore that 'gives ‘justice to voiceless children’ being ignored showed that we live in a ‘deeply rooted nepotistic world’ and called it ‘gross.’ 

READ: Rangoli Chandel Tells 'nepotistic & Frivolous' Indian Awards To Learn From Oscars 2020

Rangoli also said that instead of Ananya, Radhika Madan should have got the Best Debutant award (for 2018's Pataakha) and how the jury had taken her right away instead of inspiring her.  

She called Alia’s act in Gully Boy ‘mediocre’, something even Kangana had said before, and wondered how she got the award for leading role when she had done a ‘cameo.’ She joked that the awards jury now openly indulges in nepotism since they were ‘exposed’ by people like Kangana. 

READ: Rangoli Chandel Compares Kangana Ranaut To Marlon Brando, Points Out Their Similarity

She also shared how Manikarnika’s debutant Ankita Lokhande did not get justice. Rangoli wrote how ‘harassment and suppression of real hard working talent’ and ‘celebration of mediocrity over extraordinary cinema’ was why Kangana takes on ‘movie mafia class and slaps them on their faces’. Rangoli wrote that she was with her sister in this ‘fight.’ 

Rangoli also jokingly congratulated Alia and Ananya, calling them, ‘greatest talents ever born, natural actor off screen, playing Cinderella step sisters to perfection.’ 

Not the first time 

This is not the first time that Rangoli had taken on Alia Bhatt,Gully Boy and Indian awards. Earlier, she had called the film a ‘copy’ when it was announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars. She had also asked Indian award shows to learn from the recently aired Ocars. 

READ: Rangoli Chandel Lauds Kangana's Dedication For 'Thalaivi', Says 'she Put Health At Stake'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AJIT PAWAR ON MVA CLASHES
PM MODI'S ADDRESS IN VARANASI
KEJRIWAL TAKES OATH
SHARJEEL TO BE BOOKED UNDER NSA
'AAM AADMI' TO 3-TIME DELHI CM
VIRAT KOHLI'S FUNNY MOMENT