Rangoli Chandel Hilariously Pokes Fun At Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday Over Filmfare Awards

Like Kangana Ranaut made the word ‘nepotism’ a household name, her sister Rangoli Chandel too has been blunt in her attack at star kids. Rangoli once again took on the industry kids, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, after they won honours at the recently held Filmfare Awards.

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Family: Know About 'Panga' Actor's Parents, Sister Rangoli And Brother

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor-Female Award (for Gully Boy), in which Kangana was nominated for Manikarnika, and Ananya Panday won the Best Debutant-Female Award at the Filmfare Awards held on Saturday. Rangoli started by sharing that not just Kangana, but Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari and Prasoon Joshi, who penned lyrics for Manikarnika, were also ignored and called them ‘unsung heroes.’

Not only Kangana but Nitesh Tiwari for making best film of the year about exam stress Chichore, Prasoon Joshi for writing best lyrics, and so many more unsung heroes❤ https://t.co/b3naErhHwH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Rangoli also mocked the lyrics of Gully Boy’s song Apna Time Aayega, sharing how it showed where the society stands.

When a society celebrates ‘ Nanga aaya tha kya ghanta lekar jayega over meri nas-nas tar kardo aur bana do ek sitar raag Baharat mujhpe chedo jhunjhunao bar bar... we know where we stand 😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

She shared how a movie like Chhichhore that 'gives ‘justice to voiceless children’ being ignored showed that we live in a ‘deeply rooted nepotistic world’ and called it ‘gross.’

When a movie like Chichore original idea original screenplay trying to give justice to voiceless children gets no acknowledgement we live in a deeply rooted nepotistic world, it’s gross ... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

READ: Rangoli Chandel Tells 'nepotistic & Frivolous' Indian Awards To Learn From Oscars 2020

Rangoli also said that instead of Ananya, Radhika Madan should have got the Best Debutant award (for 2018's Pataakha) and how the jury had taken her right away instead of inspiring her.

Radhika Madan deserved the best debutant award not Ananya, she has opportunities known parents papa jo, at least give Radhika little encouragement , uska woh haq bhi cheen liya.. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

She called Alia’s act in Gully Boy ‘mediocre’, something even Kangana had said before, and wondered how she got the award for leading role when she had done a ‘cameo.’ She joked that the awards jury now openly indulges in nepotism since they were ‘exposed’ by people like Kangana.

Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me ..😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

READ: Rangoli Chandel Compares Kangana Ranaut To Marlon Brando, Points Out Their Similarity

She also shared how Manikarnika’s debutant Ankita Lokhande did not get justice. Rangoli wrote how ‘harassment and suppression of real hard working talent’ and ‘celebration of mediocrity over extraordinary cinema’ was why Kangana takes on ‘movie mafia class and slaps them on their faces’. Rangoli wrote that she was with her sister in this ‘fight.’

Harrasment and suppression of real hard working talent, celebration of mediocrity over extraordinary cinema is why Kangana takes movie mafia class and slaps them on their faces... I am with her in her fight 🙏🙏🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Ankita as Jhalkari Bai was a supreme debut magar nepo ne prove kar diya, jab tak unki gandagi saaf nahin hogi tab tak industry mein real talent ko insaaf nahin milega 🙏 https://t.co/maOxHlmMMC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Kangana raised voice against awards so they be conscious of their actions and take fair calls, but awards be like ab toh pol khul he gayi ab openly nepotism karenge 😂😂 https://t.co/Q5R7dBHvEu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Rangoli also jokingly congratulated Alia and Ananya, calling them, ‘greatest talents ever born, natural actor off screen, playing Cinderella step sisters to perfection.’

Congratulations to the greatest talents ever born, natural actor off screen, playing Cinderella step sisters to perfection, congratulations to both of you and your clan for doing it with a straight face 😂 ⁦@aliaa08⁩ ⁦@ananyapandayy⁩ pic.twitter.com/uZwqDtEORP — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Not the first time

This is not the first time that Rangoli had taken on Alia Bhatt,Gully Boy and Indian awards. Earlier, she had called the film a ‘copy’ when it was announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars. She had also asked Indian award shows to learn from the recently aired Ocars.

READ: Rangoli Chandel Lauds Kangana's Dedication For 'Thalaivi', Says 'she Put Health At Stake'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.