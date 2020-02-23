Alia Bhatt's Earrings Can Be Inspiration For Your Next Traditional Outfit, See Pics

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has always managed to mesmerise the audience and fans with her exceptional acting skills. Over the years, she has portrayed a variety of characters on the silver screen. Her simplicity and beauty have always set major goals for her fans.

Be it casual or traditional, she has slayed in every avatar. Here are some of Alia Bhatt's traditional looks in which her earrings from the jewellery box took the cake. Check out below:

READ | From Alia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Actors Who Flaunted Their Awards On Social Media

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a traditional pink colour salwar suit embroidered with golden coloured lace. Her pink look in the 'Pink City' Jaipur bagged love and praises from her fans and followers in the comments section. Keeping her jewellery minimal, she paired big sized chandbalis with a bindi on the forehead.

READ | Alia Bhatt Says She Would Be "happy" To Play The Role Of Ma Anand Sheela In Alia Bhatt Biopic

The Student Of The Year actor wore a green and yellow coloured saree. She also tied a pony to highlight the backless blouse. She teamed up her big chandelier earrings with her attire. Many in the comments section poured their love and called her magnificient.

READ | Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs In White Sneakers To Take Style Inspiration From

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor looked like an angel in a white traditional style anarkali salwar suit. To complete her look she added a pair of golden chandbalis to complement her outfit. Her red lipstick and a black bindi also caught the attention of her fans.

READ | Alia Bhatt Slays In Metallic And Shimmery Outfits; You'd Want To Add Them To Your Wardrobe

The Kapoor & Sons actor rocked the traditional look during the promotional events of her last release Kalank. In one of the promotional events for the romance-drama, she chose to wear a ruby red full-sleeves dress. Seems like heavy earrings are a staple part of Alia's traditional look. She paired her golden jhumki earrings with her red dress.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.