Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs In White Sneakers To Take Style Inspiration From

A white pair of shoes is a must-have for all and sundry. It has become a popular trend owing to the functionality shoes have and the fact that they go with almost everything. Although they had always been in style, they made a comeback when numerous celebrities started styling their outfits with them.

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor are often seen wearing white sneakers with their outfits. Here is how you can take inspiration from the celebrities to style your outfits with a white pair of sneakers.

Simple, basic top and denim

You can style your white shoes for a casual look and wear it with a basic top and a pair of denim jeans. The aim is to be comfortable and feel confident. A pair of jeans and a basic top helps achieve that and pairing it with a pair of white shoes will add style to your outfit.

Pair of shorts and T-shirt

If you are looking for an outfit to go out and want to carry a sporty look, then this is a safe bet to place. White shoes can be styled very well with a pair of shorts and a shirt or t-shirt with it. It makes one look breezy, comfortable and adds a sense of style too. One does not have to worry about getting painful feet after having walked in sandals or heels.

Wear it with a dress or skirt

Gone are those days when women had to wear painful high heels to complete their outfit of a dress. These days, even celebrities are spotted wearing a pair of white shoes with dresses. When asked about the same, they are seen saying that it keeps them comfortable.

Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Instagram

