Alia Bhatt Slays In Metallic And Shimmery Outfits; You'd Want To Add Them To Your Wardrobe

Bollywood News

Here is a look at all the times when Alia Bhatt has shown-off her metallic and shimmery outfit looks. Check out the pictures here. Continue reading to know more

Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt is known to have acted in many super hit films like Raazi, Gully Boy,  Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and many more. The actor has gained popularity since her very first film Student of the Year where she shared the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

The Raazi actor is known to be very active on social media and likes to keep her fans updated. Alia Bhatt has had several fans admiring her by slaying in her coolest outfits. Here are some of the times when the actor has rocked metallic and shimmery outfits.

Here are some of Alia Bhatt's metallic and shimmery outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has many movies lined up for 2020. She is gearing up for Karan Johar's film Takht. Apart from that, she will also be featuring in Brahmastra next to her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukherjee.  

The actor will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia will also make her Telugu debut in SS Rajamouli's next film RRR.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

