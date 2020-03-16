Alia Bhatt Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Birthday Spent With Her Girl Gang, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently received many heartwarming wishes from her friends, family, and fans on the occasion of her 27th birthday. Alia Bhatt turned a year older on March 15, 2020. Apart from wishes, her fans were eagerly waiting to know how their favourite star celebrated her birthday. In a recent social media post, Alia Bhatt gave a sneak peek of her birthday she celebrated with the girl gang.

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt shared a short TikTok video on her wall. Alia Bhatt made a fun-video, which also features her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt along with friends Akansha Kapoor and Meghna Goyal. Alia with her girl gang is seen imitating and syncing the hand emoticons with the music of Lalala - İlkan Gunuc Remix. Instagramming the video, the Student Of The Year actor wrote a caption, which read, 'for life .. 👊🤙🤞 (how I spent my birthday)'.

In the video, Alia is seen sporting a pink dress paired with heart shape sunglasses. Her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt is seen in a white oversized shirt. Meanwhile, Akansha and Meghna, keeping their outfit casual, opted for an off white shirt paired with denim and a blue dress respectively. On the other side, Shaheen also shared the same video on her social media handle with a caption that read, 'I’m the least cool Tik Tok-er of all time.'

Watch below

The Raazi actor also posted two pictures. In one of the pictures, she is seen sharing the frame with sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the other picture, Shaheen is seen posing with a baby langur. Check out the pictures below.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, is gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will soon share the screen space with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The trilogy is slated to release on December 4, 2020. Apart from this, she will also play the lead character in an upcoming multi-starrer period-drama film Takht.

