Shaheen Bhatt Showers Love For 'best Friend' 'partner-in-crime' Sister Alia Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt is the closest to her sister Alia Bhatt and her Instagram updates on the occasion of the latter's birthday are proof of it. The Bhatt sisters are on a weekend getaway to celebrate Alia's 27th birthday with her girl gang and pictures of their celebrations have been going viral on the internet.

Shaheen, however, took to her Instagram account and posted a rather emotional note for her sister, 'partner in crime', 'midnight companion', 'teacher', 'defence attorney', Alia on her 27th birthday. along with a beautiful picture of herself with Alia.

She wrote, “Sister. She is your mirror, shining back at you with a world of possibilities. She is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway.". Showering her unconditional love for her sister who plays so many roles in her life, Shaheen also added, "She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she's the reason you wish you were an only child.”. On the most adorable note, Shaheen Bhatt wrote, "Happy Birthday to my best friend. You will never know the joy you bring to my life - I am grateful for you every day.".

Have a look:

Shaheen's Instagram stories read like a birthday album full of fun settings and food for all the friends. She shared pictures of delectable cakes and a variety of gourmet food including Mac & Cheese, Cream Cheese, and Smoked Salmon Bagel. There were also some mouth-watering cakes that the Shaandaar actor was treated with on her birthday on Sunday.

Take a look:

