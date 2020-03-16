Alia Bhatt Shares Cute Pictures Of Her Cats On Instagram; Here Are The Best Ones

Alia Bhatt is clearly a cat person and her Instagram account is proof of the same. The actor has three cats living in her house and she fondly calls them her kids. Every time, the actor takes a break from her schedule, she shares pictures chilling with her cats. Here are 5 most adorable pictures of Alia Bhatt's cats she shared on her social media account.

5 adorable pictures of Alia Bhatt's cats

This was the first picture Alia Bhatt shared with her cat Edward. She was gifted this cat by one of her friends, on her birthday. The actor shared a picture with the cat and introduced him as the newest member of her family.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's 27th Birthday With Her Girl Gang Is All Things Fun; See Pics & Videos Here

One of the most adorable pictures the Highway actor shared of her cat Edward was this picture she posted on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote that she asked her cat to pose and the outcome of it was the picture. This picture was most loved by her fans especially because the cat has marble eyes.

Also Read: Shaheen Bhatt Showers Love For 'best Friend' 'partner-in-crime' Sister Alia Bhatt

Another adorable picture Alia Bhatt shared of her cat was this collage of the Dolly Patron challenge. She shared 4 beautiful and innocent pictures of her cat and even wrote that no human can actually beat her cat in the challenge.

This picture of Alia Bhatt's cat, Edward was shared by Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt. She clicked a picture of her cat from a top angle as the cat gazed at her lovingly. She captioned the picture as upside down, referring to the plot of Netflix's popular web series, Stranger Things.

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

This is an old picture of Alia Bhatt's two other cats. In the caption of this picture, Alia Bhatt wrote that these cats were her kids and she never felt like leaving them and going to work. She also added that animals are the best and better than humans.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Photos With Her Sister Pooja Bhatt Reflect Their Unbreakable Bond; See Pics

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Effortlessly Pulls Off 5 Fashion Trends That Fans Absolutely Love; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.