Alia Bhatt's birthday: Soni Razdan has topical wish with cute pics, Neetu Kapoor reacts

Alia Bhatt turned 27 in style by living it up with her ‘girl gang.’ While pictures and videos of the actor cutting cakes and goofing around with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, sister Shaheen, among others went viral, wishes poured in for her on social media. One of the best notes was from her mother Soni Razdan, who shared adorable throwback pics of her ‘baby girl.’

Sharing pictures of baby Alia laughing in the cradle and another in her mother’s arms, Soni wrote how the actor will always feel like a ‘baby girl, a ‘sweet little baby’ who she needs to take care of, while ensuring everything is going right. Soni added that she doesn’t need to take care of her daughter in the same way as before. Amid the coronavirus outbreak and the ‘health anxiety’, the actor’s only wish for the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya star was to be safe and healthy.

The War star also urged her younger daughter to have some time for herself this year, amid the work she was putting in, while hoping for a productive and successful year.

Here’s the post

Neetu Kapoor was among those who reacted. The Besharam star termed it ‘Awww adorable’ while sending her greetings to the birthday girl.

Here’s the reaction:

With Kapoor’s son Ranbir, not being present on social media and also excluded from the ‘girl gang’, fans of the couple might be curious to know what plans the Rockstar star has his ladylove. It goes without saying they will definitely browse the paparazzi handles to see if the couple head out for a ‘date’ later in the day.

Meanwhile, like Soni pointed out the ‘healthy anxiety’, the shooting of Alia-Ranbir's Brahmastra has reportedly been put on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, is the first time they are doing a film together. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is hitting the screens on December 4.

