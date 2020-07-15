Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Picture Of Her 'calm In Every Storm' & It's Not Who You Think

Recently, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle and added an adorable picture, which also featured her pet cat, Edward. In the selfie, Alia Bhatt is seen resting her face on her cat while Edward is seen sleeping. Instagramming the photo, she wrote a caption that read, "my calm in every storm..[sic]". She also added a sun and an umbrella emoticon to her caption. Scroll down and have a look at Alia Bhatt's recent Instagram post.

Alia Bhatt's 'calm in every storm':

READ | When Alia Bhatt Pleaded Ayan Mukerji To Cast Her Opposite Ranbir In 'Brahmastra'

It seems like these days, Alia Bhatt is in the mood to shower love on her pets and openly so. Moreover, she has also added a new member to the family. A few days back, the Bhatt sisters, Alia and Shaheen, brought a new pet cat home. Sharing a photo of herself with her sister Shaheen and new pet cat, Juniper, Alia penned a caption, which read "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable (sic)."

READ | Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Were To Work Together In 'Balika Vadhu' Remake?

The SOTY actor's Instagram wall has often channelled her inner animal lover. Earlier in March, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and busted a myth about pets spreading coronavirus. In a statement, Alia said, "Since the outbreak of COVID-19, news has been rampant of people abandoning their pets as well as killing or euthanising animals for fear of catching the virus from them. There is currently no evidence to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection to humans. Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is no case in the world of domesticated animals spreading coronavirus and people should not abandon their pets for fear of infection."

READ | Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Who Carried Manish Malhotra Lehenga Better?

Alia Bhatt's projects

Talking about the professional front, Alia was last seen in the romance-drama Kalank, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film was a debacle at the BO. She has numerous projects in her kitty, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also play the lead in a pan-India project, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

READ | Alia Bhatt Being Considered For Oscar Winner Resul Pookutty's Next?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.