When Alia Bhatt Pleaded Ayan Mukerji To Cast Her Opposite Ranbir In 'Brahmastra'

Brahmastra is anticipated to be one of the biggest movies to be released in 2020. The Ayan Mukerji directorial becomes the first film to be directed in a trilogy series in Bollywood. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy among various other in pivotal roles. The director will be collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor for the third time in this movie series. Take a look at the time when Alia Bhatt spoke about how she got cast in this magnum opus movie series.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt To Akshay Kumar: Times When Kareena Kapoor Was All Praises For Her Co-stars

Alia Bhatt pleaded to be cast in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt's fans may already know that the actor has always had a deep admiration for the actor, Ranbir Kapoor, right from his debut movie in Bollywood. In an interview with a media portal, Alia Bhatt had revealed about how she got cast in the movie Brahmastra that Ayan Mukerji is directing. Alia had mentioned in that interview that she has always wanted to work with Ranbir Kapoor. Therefore she pleaded Ayan to cast her opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Alia also described how she liked Ranbir's ease of acting stating that Ranbir will always be her favourite as he is very hardworking, honest, and effortless in whatever he does.

On asking whether she got any tips from Ranbir in terms of acting, she replied that there is no process that Ranbir follows when it comes to acting and in a sense, he is like her when it comes to acting. She mentioned that he sets to work in front of the camera and as soon as he is off-camera, he instantly turns to eat chocolates or being his curious self. She said that the idea for Brahmastra was already in Ayan Mukerji's mind when he had just completed filming of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Neetu Kapoor Is Sure To Melt Fans' Hearts; See Pic

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies to lookout

Sadak 2 is said to be one of the most anticipated films for 2020 as it is the sequel of the 1991 film hit film Sadak. The film will see Sanjay Dutt reprising his role as the iconic character from the previous Sadak film. The film is helmed by Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and will have a budget of approximately ₹70 crores. The film is expected to be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the film titled RRR apart from Sadak 2 and Brahmastra. RRR is expected to be another spectacle by the talented director S.S. Rajamouli. After the tremendous success of Baahubali, the director is back with yet another stunning entertainer. The film will feature Alia Bhatt in the pivotal role of Sita in the film.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Being Considered For Oscar Winner Resul Pookutty's Next?

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor Or Sonam Kapoor: Who Rocked Atelier Zuhra Gown Better?

Promo Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.