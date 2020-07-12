Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Were To Work Together In 'Balika Vadhu' Remake?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now known as B-Town's one of the most powerful couples. The rumours about their marriage often do the rounds on the internet and the two proficient actors will also be sharing the screen together in the film Brahmastra, which has been in the works for over three years. The film has been described to be a magical romantic fairy tale which is set in contemporary times by the director of the film. The excitement for Brahmastra has been off the roof as the rumoured couple Ranbir-Alia will be sharing the screen for the first time. But, the two were approached to work in a film together decades ago.

Alia-Ranbir's Balika Vadhu

While speaking to a news daily a few years back, Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wished to remake the 1976 film Balika Vadhu with him and Alia in the lead. The original film was directed by Tarun Majumdar and featured Sachin Pilgaonkar and Rajni Sharma in the lead roles and was a sensational hit when it originally released. The film showcased the tale of a child bride and her innocence.

While talking to the news daily, Ranbir had shared that he and Alia had done a photoshoot together for Bhansali. Back then, Ranbir was 20 years old whereas Alia was just 12. The also revealed that the director wished to cast the pair on screen and was serious to move ahead with the project. But, the film finally did not happen.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen together in Brahmastra. Ranbir had spoken to a news daily about the leading lady of the film and shared that he can create a distinctive creative partnership with Alia. He wished for their energies to come together on-screen as a big chunk of the film depends upon their relationship. As actors, the two have an opportunity to showcase their potential on-screen with Brahmastra, according to the actor. In conclusion, Ranbir stated that he wouldn't have asked for a better film to work in with Alia. Brahmastra has been scheduled for a December 4, 2020 release.

