Alia Bhatt In Little Black Dress: 5 Different Styles Of LBD To Take Fashion Cues From

Alia Bhatt is an actor who is known for her versatile roles and charming persona. The young actor made her debut in the film Student Of The Year (2012) and then went on to star in many more movies, impressing the audience with her performances. The star is also very well known for her unique dressing sense and quirky outfits.

With more than 47.3 million followers on her Instagram account, many people definitely look up the actor for their daily dose of fashion tips. Keeping this in mind, let's decode Alia Bhatt's best little black dress looks:

1. The Floral LBD

Alia Bhatt can be seen in this post sporting a floral LBD. This is a very good example of a sweet LBD that one can wear for a cocktail party or a casual outing. The star has also paired the dress with some light make-up and pink lipstick, proving that little blaack dresses don't need to be too extravagant to look beautiful.

2. The High Boots-LBD combo

Alia Bhatt can be seen in a rather unusual LBD that she paired with high boots, in this picture, her dress mimics a long jacket with purple stripes that give the dress a high fashion look. With little make-up and open hair, the star has completed her stunning look.

3. The Plain Jane LBD

Alia Bhatt can be seen sporting a fuss-free LBD in this photo. The dress looks like a uniform and in addition to that, it also has a white collar. Alia has completed this classic look with her hair pulled back and is sporting the plain Jane look with aplomb.

4. The Lace LBD

In this picture, the star can be seen wearing a rather elegant LBD. Paired with big hoop earrings and a bun hairstyle, Alia looks very cool, calm and reserved. The dress also has some black lace which makes it look very ethereal.

5. The Genric LBD

Perfect for a night out with friends and family, the generic LBD can never go wrong. Alia Bhatt can be seen here wearing a plain little black dress. With her hair open and light make-up, the look can be used on any windy day without a shred of doubt.

Promo Pic Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

