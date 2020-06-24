Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi', 'Gully Boy' And Other Films Where She Led A Double Life; See List

Alia Bhatt is an actor with incredible acting skills. After making her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year, the actor has won the hearts of fans. She has acted in various films and is popularly known for portraying different characters effortlessly. Check out times when Alia Bhatt’s character lived a double life in the movies.

Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy showcased two sides to Alia Bhatt's character Safeena Firdausi. On the one hand, she played a girl who is a passionate and possessive lover, who kept her entire relationship a secret from her parents. On the other hand, she also portrayed the role of an obedient girl at home, who agrees with her parents' wishes. The film was a musical drama helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Gully Boy was inspired by the lives of the Indian street rappers Naezy and Divine. Alia Bhatt also received quite a few Best Actress awards for her role.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt played the role of an aspiring independent girl who belonged to rural India. Her character Vaidehi Trivedi refused to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her chauvinistic fiancé. On the other hand, Vaidehi’s character was also shown as an aspiring independent air hostess, who runs away on her wedding day to fulfil her dreams. The film was the second offering in the Dulhania franchise, following Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The movie earned Alia Bhatt various nominations for the Best Actress award at various award shows.

Raazi

Raazi, one of the most beautiful works of Alia Bhatt, was directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film showcased the actor leading a dual life. One was of a simple college going girl while the other which showed Alia's character as a strong agent, who agrees to serve the nation. The film was an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s 2008 novel titled Calling Sehmat, which was based on a real account of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). For this movie as well, Alia was nominated and received many awards for her portrayal of Sehmat Khan.

