Alia Bhatt's Quick And Bright Responses To Questions On Chat Shows And In Interviews

Alia Bhatt is known for her impeccable acting and fashion sense. She is also known to portray some experimental characters in her films. Alia Bhatt's charm and wit during various appearances on shows manage to win the hearts of fans. Let’s see some of Alia’s best quick and bright responses on various chat shows and interviews.

Alia Bhatt's quick and frank responses on chat shows and interviews

Filmfare interview Season 1

Here is one of her most interesting and fun episodes with the famous editor Jitesh Pillai. Alia Bhatt was very straightforward and frank in the whole interview, keeping her responses sharp in this episode. Talking in the interview, Alia shared her views on making it big with her movies, searching for love, growing up with stars and much more.

Alia Bhatt's interview with Haroon Rashid

Alia Bhatt in this interesting and a must-watch chat show speaks to Haroon Rashid. Alia spoke about how she is constantly reinventing herself, normalising the hijab in Gully Boy, learning to say no and working with Madhuri Dixit in Kalank. She also said that she is surprised by the movies she has done in her career till now, and also challenging herself. Alia Bhatt said that she is very determined towards tackling challenges, being an artist in life, and being calm and patient. Alia Bhatt also talked about working with good directors and portraying some impeccable characters

Alia Bhatt's interview with Rajeev Masand

Alia Bhatt gave this interview before the release of her film Raazi. When she was asked about who is better to work with, Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor, Alia was quite straightforward as she replied that both the actors are incomparable, and she loves working with them. Alia Bhatt was also asked if she likes delving deep into all her characters. Alia Bhatt very instantly answered that she is not a kind of a person who needs to get into the character before she goes in front of the camera or needs to methodise the whole process, rather she felt that if she is feeling the character in front of the camera, no amount of preparation would take that away from her.

