Alia Bhatt's Stunning Off-shoulder Outfits That You Will Want To Add To Your Wardrobe

Alia Bhatt is currently looking forward to her upcoming flick, Brahmāstra. She also recently created major anticipation with her first look from her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiwadi. The actor is known to give major fashion goals to her fans with her unique fashion choices and bold attires. Check out Alia Bhatt's best of off-shoulder outfits from her wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt's Off-Shoulder Wardrobe

During IIFA 2019, Alia Bhatt chose to don a full length light pink coloured gown. The off-shoulder gown had a drape attached with a pink bow in the back. Complimenting the look with a fishtail hairstyle, she opted for a simple accessory look.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's stylish formal pantsuit. She pulled off a black striped pantsuit for a photoshoot. The Raazi actor's dress had a one-sided off-shoulder sleeve detailing and layered texture to it. She complimented her look with black stilettos. Talking about Alia Bhatt's glam, she kept it simple with nude makeup and sleek ponytail.

Alia Bhatt graced the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards wearing a pink and black long gown. The Gully Boy star's gown dress had a one-sided off-shoulder sleeve. Donning a wavy hairstyle, Alia Bhatt opted for nude makeup to go with the look.

Alia Bhatt went for an off-shoulder pink yellow gown for Filmfare Awards 2020. The actor won an award for her character in Gully Boy. The star's hairstyle gave serious hair goals. Take a look at her outfit.

In this post, Alia Bhatt pulled off an off-shoulder top with puffed sleeves complemented with sequinned bottoms. She kept her makeup simple and nude. Alia opted for a pulled-back ponytail. She completed her look with black stilettos.

Image Source - Alia Bhatt's Instagram

