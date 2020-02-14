The Debate
Alia Bhatt Compliments Her Outfits With 'maang Tikka' Like A Pro, See Pics

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt has always grabbed the attention of fans and followers with her style. Here are a few times when she rocked the traditional look with a maang tikka.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Though the last release of Alia Bhatt, Kalank, was a debacle at the box-office, her looks and performance bagged praises from her fans. Not only in Kalank, but she has always mesmerised the audience and her fans with her traditional looks in films too.

The 2 States actor also keeps sharing her pictures in traditional attires. But in a few pictures of her traditional looks, Alia's maang tikka stole the attention of her followers and fans. Here are a few times when she rocked the traditional look with a maang tikka.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt And Other On-screen Bollywood Jodis To Check Out In 2020

Alia Bhatt's Maang Tikka look

The Raazi actor recently wore shared a lehenga from her traditional wardrobe. She looked stunning in peach and sage green colour lehenga. Keeping jewellery minimal, she added a chand maang tikka to her attire with a bindi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

READ | From Alia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Actors Who Flaunted Their Awards On Social Media

The Dear Zindagi actor opted for a bridal look for a commercial ad. As soon as the pictures from the sets went viral on the internet, Alia's fans started gushing around her look. Many speculated that she got hitched to her alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. Her red lehenga paired with green and golden colour crescent maang tikka look got thumbs up from fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

READ | Alia Bhatt-Kangana Feud To Alia Meme Fest, Times When Bhatt Proved She Welcomes Criticisms

The Student Of The Year actor has donned the saree look several times. In the below picture, she draped a multi-colour saree. She only added a kundan maang tikka from her jewellery box for the attire. The comments section of the post is flooded with fire and heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

READ | Alia Bhatt, Alaya F & Ananya Panday's White Dresses Can Be Perfect For A Date, See Pics

When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt entered the wedding reception of actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja, their pictures took the internet by storm. She stole the show in a lime colour lehenga. The actor paired a necklace and a crescent maang tikka to her wedding reception look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

(Cover Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt)

 

 

