Many Bollywood stars gathered for a formal event earlier this week. Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt looked their absolute best in their attires. Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing a posh black and pink gown while Anushka Sharma wore an elegant white regal gown. Fans loved Anushka Sharma’s look and praised her in the comments section. Alia too praised her in the comments along with several other fans.

Alia Bhatt can’t stop gushing over Anushka Sharma’s regal white look; Here’s what she has to say

Anushka Sharma shared a couple of photos on Instagram before leaving the event. In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing an elegant white gown dazzling in its regal glory. The frontal slit in the gown added to its glam appearance. She paired the look with a pint of makeup and minimalistic earrings. Alia was incomplete praise for the actor’s style sense. She dropped a comment praising Anushka on her style by calling her 'most glamorous person ever'.

Meanwhile, Anushka also got praises from Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Akkineni. The two south stars have praised her from time to time on her fashion sense. Anushka Sharma was titled by her fans as the ultimate queen of Bollywood red carpet looks. Her fans showered her with praises in the comments.

