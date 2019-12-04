Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma Amp Up The Style Quotient At A Fashion Event

Several Bollywood celebrities marked their presence at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 held in Mumbai on Tuesday. From Said Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan several Bollywood stars walked down the red carpet in their very stylish ensemble for the event. The celebrities looked stylish and all dapper in their chic and stylish attires. Here are the best-dressed celebrities from the event:

1: Alia Bhatt:

The Raazi actor is best known for her unique sense of style. This time again the actor made all heads turn with her gorgeous pink and black gown. Alia opted for a mermaid style gown with a thigh-high slit with ruffle details. She went for a soft pink makeup look with nude pink lips. Alia completed the look with a simple blow-dried hairdo. She went for rings as the only accessory with the look.

2: Saif Ali Khan:

Where all the female actors bought the glam and glitter on the red carpet. Saif made way on the red carpet in dark navy blue suit paired with a soft blue shirt and a printed tie. Saif completed his look with clean and sleek hairdo with a perfectly trimmed beard.

3: Mouni Roy:

Mouni is already making headlines for her stunning fashion choices. She once again opted for a red fully embellished mermaid gown. The gown had a deep plunging neckline with full sleeves and a trail. Mouni went for bold golden smokey eye look with red undertones and nude lips. The Gold actor went for no jewellery look with the ensemble. She completed her look with mid-parted cascading curls hairdo.

4: Mithila Palkar:

The Little Things actor also made marked her presence at the Awards show. Mithila went for all-black deep V-neck embellished jumpsuit. The actor flaunted her natural curls and went for a side-swept open hairdo. The actor completed off her look with minimal makeup and paired the whole ensemble with embellished strappy heels.

5: Nushrat Bharucha:

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor went for all gold embellished body-hugging gown. The actor opted for a high neck and full sleeves embellished attire. Nushrat completed her look with a sleek high ponytail and fresh makeup look. The gown had white rhinestones details on it.

