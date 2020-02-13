Shahid Kapoor To Reunite With Alia Bhatt After 'Udta Punjab' In A Patriotic Film?

Shahid Kapoor who has been shooting for his next film, the Hindi remake of Telugu drama Jersey has reportedly signed his next alongside Alia Bhatt. A source has stated that the film will loosely be based on patriotic undertones directed by a debutant.

Divulging in details, the report quoted that the actor has to bulk up for the role, and so will begin prepping in a few months. Being a fan of the action genre, Shahid is said to be quite excited about the film, and it is slated to go on floors in the second half of the year. This will be Shahid and Alia's third film together as they have worked with each other in Shandaar and Udta Punjab.

Shahid was last seen playing a passionate lover boy in 2019’s most talked-about film Kabir Singh. The romantic drama, which was a remake of a Telugu film, emerged as one of the biggest hits of Shahid’s career. The actor went on to sign up for yet another South remake.



And now, the actor has teamed up with Gowtam Tinnanauri, for the remake of his Telugu sports drama Jersey. The actor recently began shooting for the film, when he was injured during one of the shots. Speaking about the injury a source had earlier informed, “Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out!! He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him"

Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

