Alia Bhatt Caught Pretending To Be Asleep In Sister's Latest Insta Story, See Pic

Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, recently shared a picture of Alia Bhatt while she was taking a nap. Their much-loved cat, Edward, can also be seen chilling with them in the picture. Shaheen Bhatt can also be seen sharing a new picture in another story that she put up.

Alia Bhatt’s pretend sleep

Shaheen Bhatt recently shared a picture on her Instagram story, updating her fans on how the quarantine has been going for sister Alia Bhatt and her. She put up a picture where Alia Bhatt can be seen lying on the bed with her hands folded. However, She is of the opinion that her sister is just pretending to be asleep. Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a pair of dark blue comfortable pants with a white T-shirt while she is a “pretending-to-be sleeping beauty”. Alia Bhatt’s beloved cat, Edward, can also be seen curling up comfortably next to her leg in the picture posted. Have a look at the picture from Shaheen Bhatt’s Instagram here.

In another picture that Shaheen Bhatt posted, adorable Alia Bhatt can be seen chilling on the leather sofa at home. She can be seen in a casual, no makeup attire in the picture put up. Shaheen Bhatt has also called her sister pudding as she looks extremely cute in the fun picture. Have a look at Alia Bhatt’s picture from Shaheen Bhatt’s Instagram here.

Alia Bhatt’s workout partner, Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently uploaded a selfie while she explained the importance of workout in her caption. She has written that endorphin rise is the one thing that has been keeping her going this quarantine. She has also mentioned that Shaheen Bhatt is one of her workout partners to help her get through. In the picture posted, Alia Bhatt can be seen showing half her face while her face glows from the workout. Have a look at the picture from Alia Bhatt’s Instagram here.

