Dear Zindagi's 'Kaira' Played By Alia Bhatt Was A Taurean And Here's Proof

People who are born between April 20 and May 21 have their zodiac sign as Taurus. Practical and well-grounded, Taurus is the sign that harvests the fruits of labour. People born in this sign are loyal and always willing to lend a hand of friendship, although they can be closed up with the outer world before they build trust for new social contacts they make. Here’s why we have reasons to believe that Dear Zindagi’s Kaira, played by Alia Bhatt, is a true Taurean. Read ahead to know more-

Here's why fans believe that Dear Zindagi’s Kaira is a true Taurean

Funny and bubbly nature

Taureans have a fun-loving and bubbly nature. Kaira from Dear Zindagi is a great example of a person having a funny nature. In fact, many people ask her to stop cracking such silly and lame jokes. But Kaira loved to be silly and funny all the time.

Creative

Kaira is the perfect example of being someone who is extremely creative, as she is a very talented cinematographer. She even shot with big film stars and having met celebrities in Mumbai. The icing on the cake would be when she would get back to her home-town, Goa, she would even not let her parents brag about it to others. Although Kaira always stayed low-key about the work she did and her successes and achievements, there is no denying that she was a volcano of creativity and talent, a trait that is common in most Taureans.

Researcher

Taureans are great researchers and like to know about everything so that they can make their plans accordingly. Kaira would instantly google everything she wanted to know and then made plans. Kaira was also very clear on knowing want she wants in her life.

